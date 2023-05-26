Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 621 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.
Insider Activity at Oracle
Oracle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. 1,799,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,910. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $284.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
