ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,662,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,946 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 32.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $1,103,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after purchasing an additional 558,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

ZI traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $23.61. 1,080,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

