Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 593532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $174,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zuora by 554.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 515,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 436,688 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,986,000,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $7,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,745,000 after acquiring an additional 177,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

