17,098 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,662. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.