1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in May

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,300 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

1933 Industries Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of TGIFF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,854. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

