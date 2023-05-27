21,210 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $4,323,085.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,199 shares of company stock worth $10,393,446 in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

