231,931 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

