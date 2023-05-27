23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Releases Earnings Results

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

23andMe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. 23andMe has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after buying an additional 4,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,419,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 796,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

23andMe Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

