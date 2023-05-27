28,739 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.