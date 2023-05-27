36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Down 62.4% in May

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the April 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of 36Kr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get 36Kr alerts:

36Kr Trading Down 1.7 %

KRKR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,173. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.83. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

About 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.