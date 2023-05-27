4,274,032 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,274,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

