4,413 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

