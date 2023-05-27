4,899 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,502,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,906,000 after buying an additional 666,797 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

