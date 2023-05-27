617 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.