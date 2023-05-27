8,810 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.97. 12,370,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,376,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

