Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €33.00 ($35.87) and last traded at €33.00 ($35.87). 91,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.10 ($37.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aareal Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.02.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

