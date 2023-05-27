ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126.18

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $126.18 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,742.22 or 1.00028899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001889 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $93.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

