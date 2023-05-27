Acala Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $31.98 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,836.97 or 1.00017763 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

