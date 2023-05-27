accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.87) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of ACSO opened at GBX 706 ($8.78) on Wednesday. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 520 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 860 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £292.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,715.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 748.82.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

