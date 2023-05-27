ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 228,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 588,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.53 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 229.20% and a negative net margin of 108.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.