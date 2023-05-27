ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

