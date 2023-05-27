ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
