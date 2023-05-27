Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $144.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Shares of A stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

