AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 709,095 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of AGNC Investment worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $18,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,955,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 11,757,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,929. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.