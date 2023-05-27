Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $124.11

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.11 ($134.90) and traded as high as €128.04 ($139.17). Airbus shares last traded at €126.28 ($137.26), with a volume of 822,742 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

