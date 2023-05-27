Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 288 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,044.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,377 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,303.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton purchased 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

