Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.92. 37,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.