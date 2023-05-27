Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.92. 37,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $29.61.
Akzo Nobel Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
