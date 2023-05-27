Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Shares Up 1.2%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$67.43 and last traded at C$67.39. 745,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,274,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.42.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.7569721 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.