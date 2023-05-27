Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

ALYA stock remained flat at $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

