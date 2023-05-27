Allen Holding Inc. NY Has $33.30 Million Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allen Holding Inc. NY grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 4.7% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allen Holding Inc. NY owned approximately 0.90% of IAC worth $33,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in IAC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 425,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,068. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

