Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,669 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.68. 917,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

