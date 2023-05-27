Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 38,926 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $40,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

