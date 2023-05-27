Allen Investment Management LLC Has $297.81 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 4.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $297,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,963. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

