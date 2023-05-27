Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,158 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,088,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,551,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.25. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

