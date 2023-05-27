Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1,591.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,441 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VOO traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.87. 3,042,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

