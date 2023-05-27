Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 2,725 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $19.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.88. 9,360,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $383.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.75.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.