Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.