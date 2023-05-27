Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 364,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.34. 5,989,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

