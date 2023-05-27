Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $110.00 million and $4.07 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008869 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

