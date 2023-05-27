Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 238,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 173,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPA remained flat at $10.23 during trading hours on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

