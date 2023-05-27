Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 896.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.34 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $15,053,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4,047.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,360,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,845 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 73.3% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 623,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 263,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 16,375.2% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 158,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

