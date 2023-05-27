Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

