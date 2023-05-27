ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Shares Up 0.2%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Get ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $543,000.

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (HVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap US equities believed to be value stocks with sustainable competitive advantage. Holdings are approximately equally weighted. HVAL was launched on Jul 14, 2021 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.