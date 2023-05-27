Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

