Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 1,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $30.73.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.