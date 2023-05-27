Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 18,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 18,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $10,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 297,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,538. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

About Alzamend Neuro

(Get Rating)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.