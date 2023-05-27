Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in May

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMADY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $73.47.
