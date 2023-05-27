Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,333 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

