Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.