Amalgamated Bank Has $10.34 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $178.76 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.51 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.24.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

