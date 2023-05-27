Amalgamated Bank Has $8.59 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

TDG stock opened at $792.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $831.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

