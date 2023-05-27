Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.68 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

